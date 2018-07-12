Learning About Teamwork from the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings returned to Duluth for their 10th annual Vikings Skills Camp.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, young Vikings fans from across the Northland made their way to Malosky Stadium for the 10th annual Vikings summer skills camp.

The camp is designed to teach kids about the importance of teamwork. Former Vikings linebacker EJ Henderson has been coming to Duluth for the past three years and he says the camp has been great so far.

“Summertime can be tough to get kids out and keep them active. I’m super proud of these young guys. Some of these young guys you see their shirt is bigger than them out here in this heat, running around. It shows great work ethic. They’re starting early, learning good habits and that can only benefit them in the future,” said former Vikings linebacker EJ Henderson.