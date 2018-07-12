Mesaba Ramp Construction and Closure

Construction to Expand Through the Night

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting 9:00 p.m. Thursday evening, the ramp from Mesaba Avenue southbound on to interstate 35 will be closing until 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Construction crews will be removing the concrete bridge deck over the ramp. Minnesota Department of Transportation Engineer Todd Campbell told Fox 21 details on the detour opening up for the project.

“The reason we’re detouring is to ensure that traffic doesn’t have to mix with an operation that can be a little bit dangerous.”

The detour will take drivers west on Superior Street, on to lower Michigan, and then to 27th Avenue West.

Campbell wants to remind drivers that tonight’s closure is just one part of a bigger construction project going on in the area. It’s important for those driving to pay attention to construction zones, workers, signs, and especially speed limits for everyone’s safety.