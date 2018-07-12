Oldest Living Person in Minnesota Turns 111

Kleine Outlived Both of her Husbands and has no Children

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s oldest living person has added another candle to her birthday cake.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports Evelyn Kleine turned 111 years old this week at a community home in St. Anthony where she is a bingo and cribbage champ.

Kleine was born in northeast Minnesota on July 11, 1907. She’s considered a supercentenarian, a person who has lived to or passed their 110th birthday.

Kleine says that she takes each day as it comes and doesn’t smoke, drink or dance.

She was a seamstress by trade and continued to mend her clothes, even on her 100th birthday.

Joanie Bixler-Anderson, Kleine’s great-niece, says her aunt also continued to drive until the age of 99.

Kleine was married twice. She’s outlived both of her husbands and has no children.