Rain Impact On Trail Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. – All it takes for some of the bike trails around Duluth to close and be unrideable is about a quarter inch of rain.

But staff members with the Cyclists of Gitchee Gumme Shores (COGGS) say most of the trails are built to withstand that amount.

And over the last number of years many of the trails have been designed to quickly shed the water from heavy rainfall.

Trails typically are closed until they are dry, which can be a day or longer.

But despite a lot of recent rain, bikers can still find plenty of open trails.

“We’re interested in encouraging tourism to ride these trails in Duluth here; so that there’s an option to use an all–weather trail at spirit mountain, which is currently under construction,” Board Member-at-Large Danny Cosgrove.

COGGS posts updates on their website and twitter about which trails are closed and when they will open.