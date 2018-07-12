MPCA Awaits Its Turn To Clean Up Minnesota Slip

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Slip seawall reconstruction project continues.

We spoke with officials at Minnesota Pollution Control Agency who say the project is a long time coming, practically for over 20 years. Removal of the contaminated sediment in the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park by the MPCA will begin October first through November. Before this process begins the new seawall needs to be in place, along with the relocation of the William A. Irvin after that.

“A really important site for the city of Duluth and for all the visitors here so we want to make sure that we get this cleaned up, it’s as painless as possible, and by next year we’re hoping everybody is moving on with regular activity as normal,” Minnesota Pollution Control Agency project leader LaRae Lehto said.

The construction is currently out for bid with contractors, which will be chosen this month. The project is estimated to be complete in the fall.