UMD Accessibility Walk Aims to Be Inclusive For All

The information is compiled in a report and given to facilities management and the chancellor.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities is taking some steps to make the campus more inclusive and accessible.

During the semiannual Accessibility Walk faculty, staff and community members are checking the campus to make ensure everyone can access all buildings.

Some of the main points they’re looking for include any damage to the buildings and missing signage.

“So we walk around outside making sure that curb cuts are there. the sidewalks aren’t heaved,” said Kirby Student Center Operations Manager Gina Pudlick . “We know that happens in the springtime, but doors are working when the power assists opens up.”

The Accessibility Walk touched on the main traffic areas throughout campus but accessibility to areas like housing will be checked next.