What it Takes to Compete in 4H

The St. Louis County Fair is a big event for 4H showmen.

PROCTOR, Minn.- County fairs are underway in the Twin Ports and 4H is a big part of it all, teaching students how to raise livestock and perform.

These County Fairs are the big show for the animal caretakers, it’s the time they get to show off all their hard work after training animals one–on–one to perform, this weekend is the big payoff.

One showman we spoke with tells us lessons along the way are the best part.

“I’ve learned responsibility, I’ve become very passionate about agriculture and animals, I know want to become a vet,” 4H showman Ilsa Johnson said. “So through 4H, I’ve discovered more about myself.”

Another showman we spoke with has gathered quite the crew over the years. Laura Johnson started out years ago raising two pet goats and now has 18.

“I really like the experience with people and teaching other kids about livestock,” 4H showman Laura Johnson said.

The goats may be performers but they’re not shy with fans. After showing off their new tricks the goats are excited and ready for all the attention.

Although 4H ends with a competition, ladies said it’s competitive during the show but back in the barn they help one another and are friends.