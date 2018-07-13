Active Adventures: Minnesota White Water Rafting
Adrenaline Rush On The St. Louis River White Water Rafting With Meteorologist Brittney Merlot
SCANLON, Minn. — With the recent heavy rainfall across the Northland, the river levels are high and the water is rushing! This makes for a perfect wild white water rafting experience! Join Meteorologist Brittney Merlot for this week’s Active Adventures at Minnesota White Water Rafting in Scanlon, as she takes on the waves!
LOCATION: 3214 River Gate Ave, Cloquet, MN 55720
SEASON: May – October
HOURS: 10am-4pm
PHONE NUMBER: (218) 522-4446
WEBSITE: Minnesota White Water Rafting