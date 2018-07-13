Cook Homicide Suspect Caught in Michigan

Suspect Will Now be Extradited Back to St. Louis County on Homicide Charges

DULUTH, Minn. –A Cook, Minn. homicide suspect has been caught in Cass County, Mich.

Daniel Gregory Lynn, 40, of South Bend, Ind. is a suspect in the alleged homicide of Christina Marie Woods, 28, also of South Bend. Woods was reported missing in early June and investigators believe she had traveled to Minnesota.

Her remains were found on July 2 in a shallow grave on a property owned by Lynn’s family in Beatty Township near Cook.

Autopsy reports indicate Woods died of homicidal violence.

Lynn was seen in Duluth and Virginia/Mt. Iron areas in the days following the alleged homicide.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in the St. Louis County area. Lynn will now be extradited back to St. Louis County on homicide charges.