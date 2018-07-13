Four Huskies Selected to Northwoods League All-Star Game

The game will be played on July 24 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northwoods League announced the rosters for the 2018 All-Star game, and four Duluth Huskies will be making the trip.

Second baseman Augie Isaacson, shortstop Nick Sogard, catcher Chris Gilbody and left-handed pitcher Troy Newell will all represent the Huskies and North Division on July 24. Isaacson leads the league in multiple categories including batting average, hits, runs and stolen bases. Newell’s 39.2 innings pitched leads the league and he’s struck out 30 batters during the first half of the season.

For the North Division, the Mankato MoonDogs have five selections while the Eau Claire Express, Bismarck Larks and Huskies have four selections each.

This year’s All-Star game will be on July 24 at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

PHOTO COURTESY OF DULUTH HUSKIES.