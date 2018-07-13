Freaky Friday the Thirteenth with Psychic Lady Ocalat

Professional Psychic Lady Ocalat Offers Many Services in Downtown Duluth at 31 West Superior Street, Suite 304

DULUTH, Minn. – It rarely happens, but when it does, many people stay home, away from mirrors, and run past ladders.

Friday the thirteen is today, and many will be spending a good amount of time visiting with Duluth’s professional psychic Lady Ocalat at her office on West Superior Street.

Lady Ocalat says triskaidekaphobia is fear or avoidance of the number 13.

She says many people believe in this fear, and suffer from it often, especially when the number falls on a Friday.

Lady Ocalat spent time Friday morning getting to know FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Meteorologist Brittney Merlot before doing a little palm reading on both of them.

