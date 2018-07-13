Friday the 13th Supersitions

Do you have any superstitions?

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Fox21’s Viktoria Capek had the chance to visit the Head of the Lakes Fair to ask workers and guests what some of their superstitions or rituals were. Here were there responses:

“We have a lot of things in the carnie world that we believe are superstitious. One of the things that we do is that we wake up in the morning and knock on wood to make sure that nobody gets injured.”

“Don’t play with a Ouija board.”

“Don’t act like someone you’re not.”

“I believe in ghosts. I’ve seen them a million times in my life.”

“I am not a very superstitious person at all… I drink coffee everyday, but I wouldn’t call it a ritual.”

In honor of Friday the 13th, the traditionally scary day known for black cats and superstitious beliefs, do you have any superstitions you believe in?