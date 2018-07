Hilltoppers Fall, Golden Bears Victorious at Blackwoods Open

East Ridge defeated Duluth Marshall and Eveleth-Gilbert knocked off Tartan in the opening round.

DULUTH, Minn. – All eyes were on Mars Lakeview Arena Friday night for the opening night of the Blackwoods Open hockey tournament, which featured eight teams competing throughout the weekend.

In game one, Duluth Marshall fell to East Ridge 6-1. In the second game, it was Eveleth-Gilbert over Tartan 9-5.