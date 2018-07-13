Huskies Snap Three-Game Losing Streak in Win Over Rox

Duluth scored two early to help seal the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – After struggling to get the big hits the past few nights, the Duluth Huskies scored two in the home half of the first inning to snap their losing streak and get the 7-2 win over the St. Cloud Rox.

Designated hitter John Lagattuta doubled with two outs to bring in the first two runs of the night. Lagattuta would finish the night leading the team in RBI with two.

After St. Cloud got on the board in the top of the second, the Huskies scored three off of four hits in the bottom of the third to extend their lead. Duluth would score one in both the fifth and sixth to seal the victory.

Northwoods League All-Star Chris Gilbody scored three runs and had four hits on the night. The Huskies will be back at home on Saturday night to host Bismark.