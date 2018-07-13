Lake Superior Days Have Arrived

DULUTH, Minn. – One big event happening this weekend is Lake Superior Days and people in Duluth are already getting a head start.

Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center was full of people learning more about Lake Superior.

The Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society is participating in Lake Superior days for the first time.

They are working toward restoring the lighthouse that’s located near Isle Royale.

Staff say it’s an important part of the history of Lake Superior.

“Once the lighthouse is restored we hope visitors will be able to actually get off the boar and tour the lighthouse and experience it like it was in 1933,” said Rock of Ages Lighthouse Board Member Deborah Mann.

Lake Superior Days continues on Saturday with tours and activities on Park Point and an event at Barker’s Island on Sunday.