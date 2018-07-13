Lincoln Park Restoration Plans To Begin In 2019

The $1.5 million needed for restoration will come from community and business donations and grants like the Super Bowl Legacy Fund.

DULUTH, Minn. – By 2019 Lincoln Park in Duluth will have a new and improved look after securing funding for its restoration.

The plan is to relocate the playground, fix the fire damaged WPA Pavilion and repair the failing infrastructure.

City Parks and Recreation staff say project is a balance of honoring history and taking the park in a new direction.

“We anticipate hopefully seeing some of the things that we’ve seen in some of the other parks,” said Senior Parks Planner Lisa Luokkala. “Whether that’s movies in the park, cultural events, health and fitness events or activities for both youth and the general public.”

The construction work is scheduled to begin in 2019.