Opa! Prepare For the Taste of Greece

During the Taste of Greece foodies have options with 1,000 pounds of gyro meat, 600 pounds of kabobs and 300 pounds of lamb.

DULUTH, Minn. – Opa!! Everyone is invited to experience the flavors of Greek culture at the 26th Annual Taste of Greece in Duluth.

It happens on both Saturday and Sunday at Marshall School.

Organizers were getting ready to welcome the more than 3,000 people who usually show up every year.

It’s one of the few places in the Northland where you can get a variety of authentic Greek food, like the 13,000 pastry items organizers know will sell out.

“We have a number of almost 30 different items that people can purchase; from our pastries, to our dinners and some of our most popular products, foods are chis–kabobs and gyros,” said Taste of Greece Chairman Lee Regas.

The Taste of Greece happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

You’re advised to show up early.