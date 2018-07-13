Preparations Underway for Taste of Duluth Festival

New this year more stages have been added for live music.

DULUTH, Minn.- The second Taste of Duluth kicks off this weekend at Bayfront Park.

Nearly 100 vendors are bringing Duluth’s arts and cuisine in one spot right next to Lake Superior. Setup for the festival is underway, tents and signs are being placed at Bayfront. The festival is family-friendly and free.

“You know how cool is it to be around 7 to 10 thousand of your neighbors in the community, and just watch people and take it all in,” organizer Tracy Lundeen said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

New this year, more stages are being added for the live music going on all day. But it’s not pet friendly, so be sure to leave your furry friends at home.