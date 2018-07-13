Dog Show Begins in Duluth

Duluth Dog Show Opens at DECC

DULUTH, Minn.-The Northland is going to the dogs as the 70th Annual Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show takes place July 12-July 15 .

Dogs of all shapes sizes and colors come out to strut their stuff at the DECC. The event is open to more than just dogs and their owners.

“Well a lot of people come here to try and scope out a breed they might want,” said Assistant Show Chair Janie Smythe. “A lot of people just come because they love dogs and they just wanna watch. Some have friends here they wanna watch so it’s a lot of variety for why people come, but we love to see the crowds.”

Unfortunately the furry four-legged friends themselves were a little too busy to comment. One in particular, Merlin the Sky Terrier, was more tired than busy.

“Mostly I’m trying to keep him from falling asleep,” said his owner Ryan Lane.

This is Merlin’s first ever dog show, but there’s no pressure.

“This is more for socialization and just trying to get him used to this kind of world. If we win that’s great, but if we don’t, that’s not what we’re here for,” said Lane.

If you’d like to come down to connect with these cute canines, the show is open to the public. Admission for families is $15, $5 for adults, $3 for children and if you’re under three, it’s free.