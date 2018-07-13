Saints’ Hovland and Yellowjackets’ Ruehl Nominated for Woman of the Year

Hovland and Ruehl are the only two from UMAC to be nominated.

DULUTH, Minn.- While her collegiate career at st. Scholastic on the track is over, Casey Hovland is continuing to pick up honors. Hovland was nominated for the 2018 NCAA woman of the year.

The North Branch native competed in cross country and both indoor and outdoor track and field during her four years. Hovland became the first St. Scholastic athlete to win the UMAC cross country meet three consecutive years and was most recently named the track athlete of the meet at the 2018 UMAC indoor track and field championships.

UWS’ Svenja Ruehl has also been nominated for Woman of the Year. During her senior season, Ruehl posted career numbers in both indoor and outdoor track and field. She was the top jacket in both the 100–meter dash as well as the long and triple jumps.

Ruehl is one of six UMAC women to be nominees out of more than 500 nominees from all three divisions. Hovland and Ruehl are the only two track and field athletes from UMAC to be nominated. The winner will be announced on October 28.