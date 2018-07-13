Second Summer Supermoon Appeared Friday

"Appeared" is used lightly...

DULUTH, Minn.- You may not have known that the second supermoon of the summer season happened, but that’s because you couldn’t see it!

Not only was the supermoon primarily taking effect while the sun was out, but it was also a new moon, meaning it was in conjunction with the sun and unable to be seen from the earth.

With as many supermoons and solar eclipses that seem to be happening lately, Fox 21 wanted to find out just what these solar and lunar phenomenons are and how often they occur.

We spoke with University of Minnesota Duluth professor for the Department of Physics and Astronomy Alec Habig on the event.

“A supermoon is a big name for something that happens once a month as the moon goes around the earth, it doesn’t go in a circle. It goes in an ellipse or kind of a squashed egg shape circle.”

Habig explained that the moon is “super” due to being as close to the earth as it can be during this part of its rotation.

U.M.D. student and program coordinator for the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium Joshua Wasniewski shared the ways people interested in learning about the phases of the moon and other astronomical occurrences can do so.

Most visuals at the planetarium are done through simulations, but Wasniewski hopes to see more volunteers in the future for opportunities like taking people out on night sky viewings.

For more information about the supermoon or the planetarium, you can following this link: https://scse.d.umn.edu/marshall-w-alworth-planetarium or call (218) 726-7129