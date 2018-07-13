Shepard Dazzles During Wild Camp Scrimmage

The UMD junior goalie put on a show during the Wild's development camp.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – While some college kids are spending their summer on a beach somewhere, UMD junior goalie Hunter Shepard is already getting prepared for next season.

The Bulldogs netminder is down at the Xcel Energy Center this week taking part in developmental camp with the Minnesota Wild. A team scrimmage was held yesterday and Shepard was one of the stars on the ice, putting on a show for the Wild coaching staff.

“It’s great to get to work with other high–level goalie coaches besides Brant. It’s a lot of the same stuff so it’s nice to have him in Duluth. He’s teaching me the stuff that I need to know to get to the next level. That’s a huge thing. Just ask as many questions as you can and just kind of soak it in.”