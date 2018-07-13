Shootin’ The Breeze

Black River Bandits Cowboy Fast Draw Opens in Superior

Superior, Wis.- The cowboys have come to Superior!

The roughest around came out to stare down other cowboys and show ’em who’s boss at the 2018 Wisconsin State “Smokin’ Gun” Tournament, run by the Black River Bandits Fast Draw Shooting Club. And this year had quite a turnout.

“Well we’re having the biggest shoot we’ve ever had,” said Black River Bandits Secretary Debby “Lightnin'” Stadin. “At this time I have 69 registered shooters. And we’ve usually only been in the 50s, mid–50s.”

The fastdraw runs from July 13-July 15, and all are welcome to enjoy the show.