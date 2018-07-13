Superior Man Sentenced in Abduction and Molestation Case

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A 33-year-old man in Superior has been sentenced after being found guilty on multiple charges related to child sex crimes and the abduction of a 14-year-old girl from the state of Virginia in a case dating back to 2015.

Peter Diehl will serve 35 years in prison and 25 years of probation. According the Douglas County District Attorney, Diehl met the girl on the internet and went to Virginia to pick her up.

She was then reported missing, but the girl was able to reach a phone to call her mother about a month later. The call was traced back to the suspect who lived in Superior. The child told police she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect about 50 times.

“Prior to this sentencing, Diehl was convicted in federal court following a prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of two counts of possession of child pornography stemming from this incident and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison,” according to a prepared statement from the Douglas County District Attorney. “Judge Glonek ordered the Douglas County sentence to run consecutive to the federal sentence.”