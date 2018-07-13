Wild Summer Fun with Spirit Mountain Camps

Spirit Mountain in Duluth Offers a Wide Range of Summer Camps for All Ages

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer is now in full swing, and many are enjoying time off from school or work by experiencing new adventures for the first time at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.

Executive Director Brandy Ream says whether your a child or an adult, there’s a camp for you to take part in.

Camps are offered on the mountain bike trails or throughout the Adventure Park atop the Mountain.

Throughout the Fourth of July weekend, the famed Alpine Coaster was out of operation due to a mechanical malfunction from a lightning strike.

Ream says thankfully, the coaster is now up and running again, providing locals and visitors from all regions to experience the beauty of Duluth from above the treetops.

If you’d like to sign up for summer camp at Spirit Mountain, click here to register.