Autos for Autism Raises Money for a Good Cause

DULUTH, Minn.- For some, classic cars, sunshine, and good friends is a combination for a perfect Saturday. In West Duluth they’re doing all that and fundraising for autism.

The second annual Autos for Autism car show kicked off at Bay West. The cars on display are suggested to donate money towards the cause. All proceeds go towards a local organization in Duluth, the Scottish Rite Foundation.

“I think it’s really important a specially these days to have stuff like this to keep services for our teens, kids, and adults, in the Northland,” organizer Angela Carroll said. “We want to keep this stuff here, so we want to spread the awareness.”

Last year, Autos for Autism raised $16,000. Due to the large turnout. organizers are expecting another successful fundraiser.