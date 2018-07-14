Bus Rodeo Takes Over Duluth

The Bus Rodeo is an opportunity for drivers to put their best skills in gear through 12 obstacles.

DULUTH, Minn.- Transit bus drivers from across Minnesota are driving to be deemed the best. Don’t worry it’s not a race, they’re competing rodeo style.

It’s a unique route unlike any bus drivers would encounter while on the job.

“Do things they normally never would do on the street,” judge Tom Gotphery said.

It’s the 31st annual Bus Rodeo and 40 drivers from across the state of Minnesota, are taking the wheel for a spot in the National Championship.

“It’s not like every day driving where you want to miss everything from as far as you can, here you want to get to as close to everything as you can without hitting it,” transit cowboy Paul Mattson said.

“They’re very competitive, everyone has great sportsmanship though, and at the end of the day we’re here to have fun,” marketing director Heath Hickok said.

One by one the transit cowboys try their best at the concrete course, as judges watch closely taking count of each tipped cone.

“I course is never in the same place,” Gotphery said.

Competitors are judged based on their accuracy and time.

Although the competition is high, no transit cowboy has yet to hit a perfect score of 700.

Judges warn the most challenging obstacle, is backing up.

“A lot of points against because it’s really hard to do these,” Gotphery said.

“I did well there’s a couple of minor mistakes I shouldn’t have made,” Mattson said.