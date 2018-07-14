Duluth Places First in 4 Regatta Events

Duluth Rowing Club hosts 60th annual regatta.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Rowing Club hosted their 60th annual Duluth Rowing Regatta. 11 teams were in attendance participating in over 28 different events.

Duluth placed first in the masters men’s double, the masters women’s 4, the masters men’s four and the junior men’s 8.

“We had a bit of a shaky start. There was a crash, stuff like that. But I mean, just stay focused, keep your mind on the goal. You just have to kind of focus in, know what you want, gotta move on. There’s nothing you can really do to change the past,” said Nelson Han of the junior men’s 8 team.