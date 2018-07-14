Eveleth-Gilbert Falls in Blackwoods Open Semi-Finals

East Ridge took total control in the first semi-final game.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hockey in July continued on Saturday as Mars Lakeview Arena was packed for another night.

Eveleth-Gilbert took on East Ridge in the first semi-final game of the night. The Golden Bears scored early in the first on a power play, but that was all they could do on offense.

The Raptors would tie things up in the first and take full control of the game from there. East Ridge went on to win 6-1 and advance to the finals

. The Raptors will take on St. Cloud Cathedral in the championship game on Sunday at 3:15 p.m.