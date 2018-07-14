Huskies Walk Off Against Bismark

The Huskies pick up their second straight win.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a back-and-forth battle, the Duluth Huskies walked it off in the ninth against the Bismark Larks to pick up their second straight win.

The Huskies struck first with a two RBI double from Tony Monroy. The Larks would respond and kept things close throughout the game. Bismark would tie things up again in the seventh, sending the Huskies to the bottom of the ninth with things tied.

With bases loaded, Michael McCann was hit by a pitch to plate the winning run. The Huskies will host the Larks again on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.