Life Link III Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing in Knife River

A patient was onboard at the time, they were transported to receive the care they needed

KNIFE RIVER, Minn. – A Life Link III medical helicopter had to make an unplanned, precautionary landing at the Knife River Recreation Center earlier today while on route to the Twin Cities.

The helicopter had a patient on board at the time who was taken by ground crews to get the care they needed.

Life Link III is addressing the problem and hopes to have the helicopter back in service soon.