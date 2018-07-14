Taste of Greece Festival Starts in Duluth

Greek sights, sounds, smells, and dances filled the Marshall School gym

DULUTH, Minn.- Just follow the smells of the grilled Soulvaki and flaky Baklava and you’ll find Greece in the gym at Marshall College Prep.

The gym is filled with Mediterranean sounds, smells, outfits, and folk dances. Out of all the preparation that has gone into this event, the dancers have been consistently working the longest, practicing every Sunday since May. But according to dancer Demitrius Sevastiades, showing off his culture makes it all worth it.

“I guess Greek culture isn’t generally a thing you hear about a much as a lot of other things, I guess, just in general,” he said. “So I think it’s really cool to see. Kind of the Mediterranean side of things as well.”

The Taste of Greece runs from Saturday, July 14 to Sunday, July 15, 11:00am-5:oopm. Admission is free.