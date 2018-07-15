Duluth FC Backup Goalie Leads Team to Playoff Victory

Alberto Ciroi entered the game in it's final minutes saving shots that lead the Buluegreens to round 2.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC took on Grand Rapids FC in the first round of the NPSL playoffs.

The match was scoreless through the first, but in the 47th minute the Bluegreens got things going with a header by Ryan Tyrer.

Duluth up 2–Nil up until the 83rd minute where the Blues cut the deficit in half followed by a second goal in the 90th minute to tie up the game.

The match resulted in penalty kicks. Kyle Farrar scored the game winning PK and while it was great effort by the entire team, the majority of the praise went to backup goalie Alberto Ciroi who came into the game with three minutes remaining.

“Alberto needs to take some credit for this game because he sat on the bench for the whole season and then he’s come on and done his job for the team. He deserves massive credit for that,” said forward Kyle Farrar.

“I’ve been prepared for that. We’ve been working on that for the whole week and we’ve been talking about it. And in my mind I was just repeating myself it was my moment. I’ve been waiting for so long and I’m glad I did well,” said Ciroi.

“I’m really proud of him because he’s a top level goalkeeper and he hasn’t gotten as much playing time as he would’ve liked this year. So for him to come off the bench in the last minutes and go in and win the shootout for us is just amazing and I couldn’t be happier for him and proud of him,” said head coach Joel Person.