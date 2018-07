Huskies Bats Heat Up Late to Get Victory Over Larks

Duluth gets back to back wins over Bismark.

DULUTH, Minn.- Bismark attacked early, putting up two runs in the first.

The Huskies were able to tie things up in the bottom of the 3rd and the score remained tied at two up until the bottom of the 6th. The Huskies bats woke up and they were able to bring in 9 more runs.

The Lark tried to come back in the 9th, but the deficit was too large. The Huskies come away with a 11-4 win.