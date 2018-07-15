Huskies Hold Books and Baseball Day

The Duluth Library Foundation partnered with the Huskies for the third straight year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Before taking on the Bismark Larks, the Duluth Huskies hosted the third annual Books and Baseball day on Sunday. Kids had the opportunity to to receive a free book and were able to go on the field before the game to hang out and read the books with the Huskies. They also were able to take pictures with and get autographs from their favorite players.

The Huskies partnered with the Duluth Library Foundation for the event. The library used the game to show kids that reading can be fun and try to get more kids to register for their summer reading program. By having the players read with them, it made the kids more excited about reading.

“It’s a chance to connect with kids at a sporting event,” Duluth Public Library Manager Carla Powers said. “So it might be kids that don’t necessarily come in to the library, or even if they do, we can see them in a new location and so it’s fun to get into the communities and connect with the kids and families where they are.”

The players also enjoy the day, as they got the chance to be those role models and have direct interactions with the kids. For Huskies pitcher Parker Hanson, he remembers looking up to professional baseball players and wanting to meet them as a kid, so he enjoyed giving back on Sunday.

“It’s a really cool experience. A lot of them are probably baseball players or they like the game of baseball or their family does. For them to have baseball players that they can look up to and then read to them and interact with them. I was super excited for them,” Hanson said.

For more information on the summer reading program, visit duluthlibrary.org.