Lincoln Park Meets on the Street

Neighborhood Hosts Activities on 3rd Street

Duluth, Minn.- Police officers got an opportunity to spend some time getting to know the residents in Lincoln Park as the Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative hosted the 5th Annual Meet on the Street.

Cars on part of 3rd Street were kicked out to make room for food, celebration, and fun on Sunday. Residents were invited to play, dance, and bounce in the bounce house together.

According to a survey done by the organization, every year more residents outside of Lincoln Park come out for the fun and fellowship.

“We can meet each other, hang out, and neighbors are meeting each other and definitely build social connectedness,” said Jodi Broadwell, Executive Director of the Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative.

Duluth Police were part of the event, helping on the grill. The event was funded by several local businesses and non-profits.

With a rock climbing wall, arts and crafts, a bounce house and more, those parents probably took home some tired, and quiet, kids home.