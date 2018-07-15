Local Fans Gather for World Cup Final

Dubh Linn Brew Pub hosted a watch party for the final match up.

DULUTH, Minn.- Dubh Linn Brew Pub held a watch party for the World Cup Final. Fans were unable to contain their excitement for the big match. Although there were fans of both France and Croatia, the majority of the crowd was rooting for the Croats.

“Coming in I think France was the favorite and Croatia was the underdog and I mean France has really good forwards and speed. They put the game away for France so it was great. I liked the final it was a good final” said local fan Alejandro Irinao.

“They pressed really well and controlled the midfield really well. Croatia did a good job but their defense was a little bit shaky at times. So they did a really good job of capitalizing on their mistakes,” said local fan Cole Lipinski.

“For the most part I was just rooting for a good game. I wanted to see a really good game and I think we got that so that was important to me,” said local fan Rick Folsch.