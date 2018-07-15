Pontoon Boat Rentals Float Into Duluth Harbor

'Your Boat Club' Partners With Pier B

DULUTH, Minn – Changes are coming to boating on the Duluth Harbor, a new company is in town allowing people who don’t own a boat, and have never driven one a chance to get out on the lake.

Gone are the days where a big investment is the ticket to boating on the water in this new short-term rental culture there’s now a way to cruise the western waterfront, from behind the steering wheel.

Your Boat Club, a company that has rentals on 14 different waterways in the Midwest is now partnered with Pier B in Duluth.

“This is an extension of making the waterfront accessible to locals and tourists alike we’re excited to be a part of that,” said Jon Driscoll, general manager of Pier B. “Gives people an opportunity to be out on the water.”

Here’s how it works, people reserve a rental online, and then show up the dock at Pier B. The person who rents it must have a valid driver’s license and be over the age of 21.

“As soon as you get on the boat, we do an orientation on the waterway and show you how the boat works,” said Ben Foster, Duluth location manager for Your Boat Club.

Lake Superior is like nothing else in the L and of 10,000 lakes, so there are limits. The pontoons must stay in the Duluth harbor or St. Louis River, they cannot pass the lift bridge.

“You’re on a pontoon, not a 26-foot speed boat, so if the wind picks and you’re out too far to get back, it’s not good,” said Foster.

They’ll also be teaching customers proper safety sharing the waters.

Boats can be rented for a half or full day, prices range from $228 to $458.

Pier B hopes one day Your Boat Club will expand and offer even more types of boats.

“This was an industrial site, it’s seven years in the making creating change,” said Driscoll. “It’s an exciting great new use that didn’t exist before.”

Your Boat Club has been operating in Duluth since Memorial Day, they play to stay open until September. For more information click here.