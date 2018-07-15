Slithering Celebrities

Lake Superior Zoo Celebrates World Snake Day

Duluth, Minn.- The Lake Superior Zoo invited folks to slither out and celebrate with some serpents on Sunday for World Snake Day. It was a particularly exciting day for young Landon Dardis.

“Because I got to have a snake selfie with a yellow snake,” he said.

Guests got to meet 8-year-old Bullsnake Mr. Burns, and Monty: a 9-foot Burmese Python. They took some selfies, and of course touched and learned about the snakes.

“We’re always trying to make it an up close adventure for ’em, really get their hands,” said zookeeper Lizzy Larson. “Be able to touch an animal, be able to get up close to a Tiger. Really anything that brings them closer to the wildlife that can be around our area or possibly all around the world that they wouldn’t be able to see anywhere else.”

While technically Snake Day is July 15, Zookeepers wanted to give the snakes a chance to relax and put their feet up….or tails up…on their special day.

Even though they won’t be out socializing Monday, you can still go see them and help them have a stupendous Snake Day.