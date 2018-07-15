We All Scream For Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day

Many residents went to Bridgeman's to help celebrate the holiday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Everyone loves a good ice cream cone for dessert, so why not make a holiday out of it? Sunday was National Ice Cream Day, and while people everywhere ran to their favorite restaurants, many in Duluth went over to Bridgeman’s to get in on the sweet holiday.

Customers bought cups, cones and malts in different flavors to help celebrate the day. No matter the flavor or way it was served, everyone seemed excited for another excuse to eat ice cream.

While customers enjoyed the sweet treat all day long, workers were busy making sure everyone left happy.

“I think a lot of people think ice cream scooping is just a job but it’s more than that. I think it’s a lifestyle. People come in here looking for ice cream and I feel like I give them the pleasure that they’re looking for every day,” Bridgeman’s worker Mason Moris said.