$38K In Damage At Former Cloquet Middle School; 5 Juveniles Charged

CLOQUET, Minn. – A pricey act of vandalism at Cloquet’s former middle school building has landed five juvenile males with serious charges.

The kids broke windows, spray-painted graffiti on walls and set off fire extinguishers, according to investigators.

The damage adds up to $38,000.

Investigators found a backpack at the scene that had a name with it, which then lead to the confession of the five suspects, according to police.

All are charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property, which are both felonies.

The building, by the way, is in the works for a housing redevelopment project.