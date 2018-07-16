ATV Driver Identified in Fatal Sawyer County Crash

Authorities are Investigating the Accident

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – An Onalaska man is deceased after an ATV crash Saturday morning in Sawyer County.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting an ATV crash on Maple Terrace Drive in the Town of Edgewater.

When authorities arrived on scene they confirmed the male driver was deceased and believe the crash happened a few hours prior to the 911 dispatch call.

The driver has been identified at 31-year-old John P. Marshall.

Marshall was not wearing his helmet.

The Wisconsin DNR is still investigating the crash and say there were no witnesses to the accident.