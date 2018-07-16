Cloquet Avenue Street Construction

Cloquet Avenue will remain traffic throughout the construction.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Big changes have started on a busy street in Cloquet.

Construction on Cloquet Avenue will continue at least until October.

The work started last week.

Areas near Highway 33 will be marked with paint for removal.

There will also be ADA compliant curbs.

Traffic signals at 10th and 14th street will be updated with LED signal lights.

NE BBQ Smokehouse located on Cloquet Avenue has been in business for almost a year.

Staff tell us they don’t let snow get in their way, so construction won’t stop them from keeping the doors open.

“I believe that the long–term effects are good for the community,” said NE BBQ Smokehouse Kitchen Manager Stephanie Hann. “It’s good for business overall. it revitalizes, it shows growth and vitality.”

Future Cloquet Avenue projects include landscaping and concrete work.

