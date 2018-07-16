Fire Burns Garage in West Duluth

No residents were in the garage or house at the time

DULUTH, Minn. – A garage fire Monday afternoon in West Duluth sent smoke billowing into the sky and injured a firefighter.

Firefighters responded to the call around 3 p.m. to a residence at 435 N. 79th Ave. West.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames with the roof collapsed.

Parts of the house had also caught on fire.

“We’ve done primary searches, found that the hose was completely void of all people and now we’re in the mop up phase, cleaning up some things, hot spots,” said Assistant Chief Clint Reff of the Duluth Fire Department.

The injured firefighter suffered minor burns to the face.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at more than $100,000.