Former Cloquet Middle School Vandalised, Five Charged
CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department investigated a report of a burglary and vandalism at the old Cloquet Middle School.
Authorities say the suspects caused about $38,000 worth of damage in the building.
The damage includes broken windows, spray paint graffiti and sprayed fire extinguishers.
Authorities spoke with suspected juveniles after finding a backpack left behind in the building with a name.
Five juveniles have been identified and charged with 2nd-degree Burglary and 1st-degree Damage to Property.