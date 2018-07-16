Former Cloquet Middle School Vandalised, Five Charged

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department investigated a report of a burglary and vandalism at the old Cloquet Middle School.

Authorities say the suspects caused about $38,000 worth of damage in the building.

The damage includes broken windows, spray paint graffiti and sprayed fire extinguishers.

Authorities spoke with suspected juveniles after finding a backpack left behind in the building with a name.

Five juveniles have been identified and charged with 2nd-degree Burglary and 1st-degree Damage to Property.