Gov. Dayton Visits Flood Damaged Areas

Gov. Dayton came to the Carlton County Transportation Building and was accompanied by Homeland Security and Emergency Management Personnel, city and state leaders.

CARLTON, Minn. – It was about a month ago when flood waters swept through parts of Carlton County and even though most of the water has now gone down recovery efforts continue.

Gov. Dayton had a jam packed schedule touring damage ridden areas.

Earlier in the day he was in Mora before heading to Carlton.

The governor made the trip from St. Paul to Carlton on Monday afternoon.

He came to visit areas hit with a significant amount of flooding in recent weeks.

“I’m glad Gov. Dayton is here to recognize the infrastructure damage this community has suffered,” said State Rep. Mike Sundin (DFL) District-11A.

Like the city of Carlton, where in damage is estimated at more than $1.3 million.

“The most notable damage was Highway 23, which has required some emergency fixes and quite a little bit of resources,” said Sundin.

Sundin of Esko hopes Gov. Dayton’s visit helps with emergency funding.

“After the 2012 floods, the state legislature and I was a part of that, allocated some funds for emergency contingency funds. I don’t know what exactly that’s being tapped into,” said Sundin. “But that saves the state legislature from going into special session to address the financial needs for these disasters.”

Much of the damage in this area was caused by water flowing over roads because culverts were washed out.

“I’m sorry you have to go through it again,” said Dayton. “We were down in southern Minnesota last week down the Iowa border, very similar conditions of lakes flooded over.”

Not only did the governor see the damage in person he got a better scope of it all with a virtual tour.

Through an app Gov. Dayton got a sense of the damage in areas that he could not actually visit during his stay.

The app shows the extent of the damage with a description, location, cost and photos.

“I have never seen that before anywhere in the state. They say they’re updating it literally as we speak, so we have current information, complete information; visual, see the multitude of different sites and you can see the pictures,” said Dayton. “It just knocked my socks off! I hope that they will take that technology to a statewide emergency service.”

Gov. Dayton also did something many governors don’t usually do.

He gave out his home phone number.

He wants to be reached directly because he says he’s responsible for the state’s response.

And if things aren’t getting done he wants to know about it.

“Please let me know right away as help to get it right away instead of two weeks after the fact,” Dayton.

The formal damage assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Carlton County begins this Thursday.

FEMA representatives will start in northwest Minnesota and work their way to southwest Minnesota.