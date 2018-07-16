Knowing Your Neighbors: Lucky Brisket BBQ

If Your Mouth Isn't Watering Yet, It Will When You Taste The Original BBQ Brisket Sauces & Rubs!

BLAINE, Minn. — You can smell the barbecue born from competition as it rolled into the Northland for the South St. Louis County Fair! It’s the middle of summer and people crave good weather, festivals and food! In this weeks knowing your neighbor’s Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot takes you to Lucky Brisket BBQ’s food truck!

“Brisket! My lucky brisket!” shouted the owner of Lucky Brisket BBQ Matt Falck. “Let’s go for it! Let’s turn the hobby into a career!”

Sweet sniffs fill the air and make mouths water all over the Coon Rapids area, but this weekend the story to smell, I mean tell, came to Proctor.

“This year I wanted to expand doing more fairs and carnivals!” explained Falck.

With three generations of his family, serving you, he says,”I’ve always loved brisket and it is one of my top sellers. I make my own rubs, seasonings and sauces. And it’s a nice balance of different spices and nothing is overpowering. You can still taste the meat with everything. So it’s really nice!”

You can take a bite out of his brisket at local fairs, breweries and even hospitals across Minnesota.

“It took me six years to come up with the original sauce. It took me about a year for the others, my smoky and spicy ones. There was a lot of trials and errors through the years to get me to where I am now!” laughed Falck.

If you want to follow his truck you can like his page on Facebook by clicking here: Lucky’s BBQ Truck

Below is the current list of locations and events Lucky’s Brisket BBQ food truck will be stopping at…

Enjoy!