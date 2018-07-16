Minor Injuries Sustained in Two Vehicle Crash on East Second Street

Minivan flipped over after running a red light and getting t-boned

DULUTH, Minn. – A minivan flipped over during a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Duluth.

The crash happened at the corner of East Second Street and First Avenue East.

The red van was headed east on Second Street when it ran a red light and was t-boned by a car headed down the hill.

“Minor injuries to the occupants of the minivan,” said Duluth Police Sgt. T. DeJesus. “No injuries to the other driver. No signs of impairment, no drugs, no alcohol, none of that was a factor today.”