Morning Reporter—Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full time morning news reporter to join our team. The ideal candidate has experience in a television newsroom environment and a college degree. Primary role is being part of our morning newscast which runs weekdays from 7-9 a.m. This person will do frequent live shots from the field for this show. You will also front other content for this newscast, and be responsible for turning daily news content for other newscasts as well. You will most often work with our photojournalists, but the ability to shoot and edit video as needed is also a requirement. Fill in anchoring is also a possibility with this job.

Please submit an e-mail link including your work samples, resume and cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC