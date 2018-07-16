Rock Sculpture Pops Up Along The Lakewalk

The rock sculpture is made of at least 36 different rocks.

DULUTH, Minn. – There is a new sight on the Lake Superior shoreline in Duluth.

If you walk along the Lakewalk in Canal Park, you’ll see a giant sculpture made completely out of stacked rocks.

There were at least 36 rocks in the sculpture, made up of different sizes and shapes.

It was built sometime Monday morning, and as people took a stroll along the Lakewalk throughout the day, they stopped to take pictures and admire the work of art.